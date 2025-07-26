FourThought Financial Partners LLC Has $11.65 Million Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 251.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,268 shares during the period. KLA accounts for approximately 1.2% of FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total value of $781,022.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,164. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,798. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $920.00 price target (up from $870.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KLA from $775.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $849.76.

KLA Trading Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $902.09 on Friday. KLA Corporation has a twelve month low of $551.33 and a twelve month high of $945.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $862.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $761.33. The company has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

