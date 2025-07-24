Seaport Res Ptn Has Strong Estimate for GS FY2025 Earnings

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $46.15 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $45.50. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $47.12 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $11.23 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $15.25 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $12.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $52.35 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.82 by $1.09. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GS. Evercore ISI set a $715.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $716.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $726.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $653.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $603.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.44%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

