Mendel Money Management Increases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Mendel Money Management raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,626 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FANG. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 95.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.0% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 119.8% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $143.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $203.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.05.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 30.84%. The company’s revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total value of $1,426,900.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,214,835.05. The trade was a 7.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $216.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.59.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

