Mendel Money Management Lowers Position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG)

Mendel Money Management cut its stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGNG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGNG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 1,206.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 734,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,479,000 after acquiring an additional 678,244 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $550,000.

Shares of Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.37 million and a PE ratio of 19.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28. Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

The Capital Group New Geography Equity ETF (CGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment in companies from the emerging markets, may include frontier markets securities. CGNG was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

