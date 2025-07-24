FY2025 EPS Estimates for Airbnb Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Airbnb in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Mathivanan now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.96. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airbnb’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Airbnb’s FY2026 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 30.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABNB. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $106.00 target price (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

ABNB stock opened at $139.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.93. The stock has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $99.88 and a twelve month high of $163.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Airbnb by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 40.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 20,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $30,363,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,416,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,184,489.90. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total value of $771,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 485,080 shares in the company, valued at $59,873,424.40. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,650,658 shares of company stock valued at $218,970,735. Company insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

