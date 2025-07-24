Kovack Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF comprises 1.1% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF were worth $10,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 17,037 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,275,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,772 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $86.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.07 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average of $85.71. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $78.23 and a 1 year high of $87.69.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.