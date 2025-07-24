FY2025 EPS Forecast for Quest Diagnostics Raised by Analyst

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $9.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.73. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $9.70 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.69 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.67 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.77 EPS.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

DGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.69.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of DGX stock opened at $170.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.38. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $140.06 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,127.84. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.