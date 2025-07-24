FY2025 EPS Forecast for Quest Diagnostics Raised by Analyst

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Quest Diagnostics in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 22nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $9.81 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.73. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $9.70 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.69 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $11.67 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.77 EPS.
DGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.69.
Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 4.5%
Shares of DGX stock opened at $170.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.38. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $140.06 and a 1-year high of $182.38.
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 152 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,127.84. The trade was a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.
Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.46%.
Quest Diagnostics Company Profile
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.
See Also
