SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Holdings Decreased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,510,000 after acquiring an additional 253,320 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 391,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,377,000 after purchasing an additional 222,755 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 257,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,088,000 after purchasing an additional 171,476 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,408.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,203,000 after purchasing an additional 118,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 82,114.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 117,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,364,000 after buying an additional 117,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $450.21 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $366.32 and a 52 week high of $451.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $425.56.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.