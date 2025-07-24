Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,178 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 118.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 63,864.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,976,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,172,423,000 after buying an additional 3,970,467 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth about $1,766,238,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $1,603,315,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $944,334,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 214.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,294,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $741,018,000 after acquiring an additional 882,099 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Daiwa America lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $650.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS opened at $716.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $653.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $603.62. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $726.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $219.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.82 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.44%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

