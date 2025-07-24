SFE Investment Counsel Makes New Investment in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMF. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of CMF opened at $55.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.05. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.