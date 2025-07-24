Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is AJ Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

AJ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 26.6% of AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. AJ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,091,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 27,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $582.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $708.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $583.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $557.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.06.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

