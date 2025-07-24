Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 88 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Auour Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB opened at $348.55 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $264.17 and a 52 week high of $349.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.02. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

