Mendel Money Management Sells 65 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Mendel Money Management lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,608,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651,707 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,528,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after buying an additional 308,078 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,295,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,777,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,427,000 after buying an additional 758,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 873,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,571,000 after buying an additional 263,308 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 14.9%

MTUM stock opened at $240.18 on Thursday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $240.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.87 and a 200 day moving average of $218.37.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

