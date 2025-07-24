AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 28,619 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,619 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $20,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $1,534,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 5.4% in the first quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 39.0% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares in the company, valued at $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $108.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $110.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.49 and its 200 day moving average is $103.07.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

