Taseko Mines FY2025 EPS Forecast Reduced by Stifel Canada

Taseko Mines Ltd. (TSE:TKO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Canada decreased their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Canada analyst C. Mcgill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TKO. Paradigm Capital raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. TD Securities cut Taseko Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.

Taseko Mines Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at C$4.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.92. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of C$2.38 and a twelve month high of C$5.05.

Insider Transactions at Taseko Mines

In other news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$172,200.00. Also, Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.80, for a total transaction of C$72,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 185,100 shares of company stock valued at $856,200. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Ltd is a Canadian mining company. It is principally engaged in the production and sale of metals, as well as related activities, including exploration and mine development, within the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the State of Arizona, the United States. The Gibraltar, Aley, New Prosperity, and Harmony properties are located in British Columbia whereas Florence copper is in central Arizona.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.