IMA Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD opened at $297.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.69 and a 1 year high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

