Machina Capital S.A.S. Increases Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 35.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 124.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 175,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,783,316.50. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.6%

WTW opened at $310.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of -620.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.32 and a 200-day moving average of $316.43. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a twelve month low of $265.23 and a twelve month high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is -736.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

