Carnegie Investment Counsel Lowers Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,022 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,203 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned about 0.09% of ANSYS worth $25,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS opened at $374.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $275.06 and a one year high of $395.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.81 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Baird R W cut ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $396.00 price target on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, July 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ANSS

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.