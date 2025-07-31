Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. Has $2.32 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,428 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.5% of Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.94.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $209.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $205.10 and a 200-day moving average of $214.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.21 and a twelve month high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

