NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Holdings Raised by Bayforest Capital Ltd

Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 94.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,387 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd’s holdings in NetEase were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in NetEase by 7,698.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,817,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780,897 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,365,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,363 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,725,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,818 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in NetEase by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,668,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth $49,710,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Wall Street Zen raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on NetEase in a report on Monday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

NetEase Stock Down 0.9%

NTES opened at $130.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.85 and a 12-month high of $141.45.

NetEase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

