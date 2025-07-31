HeartSciences (NASDAQ:HSCS) versus Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Head-To-Head Comparison

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) and HeartSciences (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Phreesia and HeartSciences”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Phreesia $419.81 million 3.83 -$58.53 million ($0.74) -36.51 HeartSciences N/A N/A -$8.77 million ($9.36) -0.36

Institutional and Insider Ownership

HeartSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Phreesia. Phreesia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HeartSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

92.1% of Phreesia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of HeartSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Phreesia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of HeartSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Phreesia and HeartSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Phreesia -9.83% -16.23% -11.19% HeartSciences N/A -293.60% -135.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Phreesia and HeartSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Phreesia 0 0 10 1 3.09 HeartSciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Phreesia presently has a consensus target price of $32.27, suggesting a potential upside of 19.44%. HeartSciences has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 290.39%. Given HeartSciences’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HeartSciences is more favorable than Phreesia.

Volatility and Risk

Phreesia has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HeartSciences has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Phreesia beats HeartSciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc. provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients. The company deploys its platform in a range of modalities, such as Phreesia Mobile, a patients' mobile device; Phreesia Dashboard, a web-based dashboard for healthcare services clients; PhreesiaPads, a self-service intake tablets; and Arrivals Kiosks, an on-site kiosks. It serves patients; single-specialty practices, multi-specialty groups, and health systems; and pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology companies. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About HeartSciences

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc., a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

