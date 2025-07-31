Torray Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Torray Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 637.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 265.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price objective (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price target (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $730.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $712.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $648.04. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 76.59% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,204,250. This trade represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $69,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,848. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,046,800 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

