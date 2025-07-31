Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 365 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,402 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,057,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,201,000 after buying an additional 1,453,247 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,847,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,137 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2,484.0% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,122,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 7,043.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,058,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,833 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $68.14 on Thursday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 13.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Melius started coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Melius Research raised Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $72.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.47.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

