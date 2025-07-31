LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,502 shares during the quarter. LKQ comprises about 2.9% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $13,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 299.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LKQ. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

LKQ Stock Down 1.1%

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.95. LKQ Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $29.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.