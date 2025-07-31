Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Novem Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.6%

RSP stock opened at $185.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

