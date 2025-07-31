RVW Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

RVW Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 911,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,895 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 2.2% of RVW Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. RVW Wealth LLC owned 0.45% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $23,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montis Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 15,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 54,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.7%

DFAE stock opened at $29.39 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

