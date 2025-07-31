Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 230 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after buying an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Evercore ISI set a $144.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $179.51 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $182.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.04 and its 200 day moving average is $115.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

