Cwm LLC Has $97,000 Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,947,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,939,000 after acquiring an additional 104,444 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,845,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,700,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,547,000 after acquiring an additional 574,251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,935,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,555,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.64. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $25.23.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $244.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.32 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 22.97% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,887.50. The trade was a 16.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Brege sold 14,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $314,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,769.10. This represents a 48.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $525,079. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

