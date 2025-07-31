Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Park National were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Park National by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Park National in the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Park National by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Park National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on PRK shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Park National from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Park National Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Park National stock opened at $163.85 on Thursday. Park National Co. has a 1 year low of $137.97 and a 1 year high of $207.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.84.

Park National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Park National’s payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services.

Featured Articles

