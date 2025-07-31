Vestcor Inc Buys 1,149 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in RTX were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Up 0.9%

RTX stock opened at $158.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.73 and a 200-day moving average of $133.67. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $158.79.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 59.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,395.84. This trade represents a 9.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,234 shares of company stock worth $4,439,755 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on RTX. Bank of America boosted their price target on RTX from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on RTX from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.67.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

