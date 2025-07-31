1,278 Shares in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $644,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $61,186,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in TXNM Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXNM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TXNM Energy stock opened at $56.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.60 and a one year high of $57.42.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). TXNM Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $482.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXNM Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.44%.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

