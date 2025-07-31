Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,553 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 22,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,313,000 after purchasing an additional 72,745 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,209,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 22,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.78.

Synovus Financial Stock Down 2.5%

SNV stock opened at $47.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $592.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Blair bought 4,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.40 per share, with a total value of $199,576.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 164,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,120,273.20. This represents a 2.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,958. This trade represents a 3.56% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,040 shares of company stock valued at $346,176. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

