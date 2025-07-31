Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $925,000 Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Clorox by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after buying an additional 28,046 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Clorox by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $167.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on shares of Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.83.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $126.26 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $117.35 and a one year high of $171.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.61. The company has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.61%.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.57 per share, for a total transaction of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,280. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

