Eastern Bank Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Eastern Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 185,237 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 305.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. The trade was a 25.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,071 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $87.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $97.71. The company has a market cap of $183.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $11.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 66.46% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

