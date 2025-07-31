Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 908 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 822.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,263,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,783 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 43,296.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 857,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,176,000 after purchasing an additional 855,961 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 8,343.1% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 177,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,775,000 after purchasing an additional 175,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,795,000 after purchasing an additional 161,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 500,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,614,000 after purchasing an additional 148,569 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $279.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.08. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.00 and a fifty-two week high of $437.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $341.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.