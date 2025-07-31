Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.38 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 64.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,405 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,403 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,862,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 9,896 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 71,577 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $189.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $179.07 and a 200 day moving average of $166.88. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.74 and a twelve month high of $215.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

