Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR) Position Increased by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 621,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,212,000 after purchasing an additional 465,832 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,890,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,239,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,462,000 after purchasing an additional 82,706 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Baker Hughes stock opened at $45.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.91. Baker Hughes Company has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $49.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total value of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 667,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,481.06. The trade was a 44.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. TD Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

