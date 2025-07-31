Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,545 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 16,530,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,426,717,000 after purchasing an additional 162,561 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,621,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,348,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,443 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,225 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $370,013,000 after acquiring an additional 132,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,761,534 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $238,348,000 after acquiring an additional 352,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,879,855 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $162,250,000 after acquiring an additional 101,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.44.

In other news, Director Michael R. Cannon sold 24,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,878,610.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,289,365. This represents a 69.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 63,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $7,927,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,250. This trade represents a 81.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 395,516 shares of company stock valued at $47,831,398 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $147.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.78. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $155.52.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 145.16% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.54%.

Seagate Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to purchase up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

