MGO One Seven LLC Acquires 59,328 Shares of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XBB)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XBB – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,328 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XBB. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 500.1% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,227,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189,823 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,363.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 74,182 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 76,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 13,447 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $434,000.

BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XBB opened at $40.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of -0.60. BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $41.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41.

BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx BB Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of BB (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

