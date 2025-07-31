Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 24 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 38,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $6,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.4%

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $550.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $397.78 and a 12 month high of $570.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $496.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 14.54%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDY shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $576.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.10, for a total value of $1,106,197.50. Following the sale, the director owned 51,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,748,812.80. This represents a 3.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George C. Bobb III sold 6,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.41, for a total value of $3,740,686.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 10,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,771,265.31. This represents a 39.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,021 shares of company stock worth $8,315,662. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.