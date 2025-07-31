CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Sold by Intrinsic Value Partners LLC

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. CarMax makes up approximately 0.9% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in CarMax by 348.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,595,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122,850 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,465,000 after purchasing an additional 634,390 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CarMax by 8,675.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 515,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,193,000 after purchasing an additional 509,952 shares during the last quarter. ThornTree Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,612,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $31,061,000.

Insider Transactions at CarMax

In other news, EVP Jon G. Daniels sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $108,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,308.56. This represents a 35.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

CarMax Trading Down 1.7%

KMX stock opened at $58.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.54 and a 52 week high of $91.25.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

