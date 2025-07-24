SFE Investment Counsel Makes New Investment in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

SFE Investment Counsel purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $18,470,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,162,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,063,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 317,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,155,000 after purchasing an additional 147,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 257,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,795,000 after acquiring an additional 70,810 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $71.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.32. The company has a market cap of $604.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.98. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $54.91 and a 1 year high of $77.00.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

