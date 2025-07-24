Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06, Zacks reports. Pentair had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Pentair updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 1.160-1.20 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.750-4.85 EPS.

Pentair Stock Down 1.1%

Pentair stock opened at $103.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Pentair has a twelve month low of $74.25 and a twelve month high of $110.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.43.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other Pentair news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $589,826.52. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,591.22. This represents a 19.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

