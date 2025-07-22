WMG Financial Advisors LLC Has $519,000 Stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 566.7% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.2%

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $156.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,226,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,630,169. The stock has a market cap of $367.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $151.90 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.41.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.84.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

