Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,016,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 911,632 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 1.2% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $369,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the first quarter worth $25,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 342.5% during the first quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.88, for a total value of $2,528,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 789,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,720,577.92. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 117,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.91, for a total value of $29,782,175.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,014,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,489,182.32. The trade was a 10.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock worth $217,224,641. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 2.8%

AVGO traded down $8.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $280.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,810,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,694,947. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.17. The company has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.00, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $290.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $304.00 price objective (up from $267.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.08.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

