Choreo LLC Sells 15,405 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,264 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 15,405 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 284.9% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ORCL traded down $5.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,599,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,333,590. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $251.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total value of $770,655.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 448,669 shares of company stock worth $85,555,309. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Oracle from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.29.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

