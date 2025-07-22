Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $630.99. 1,090,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,227,594. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $606.13 and its 200-day moving average is $585.82. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $634.60. The stock has a market cap of $635.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

