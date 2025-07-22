IFP Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,027 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 14.1% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,134.2% in the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 469 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 314.8% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $332,922.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,196,573.30. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.92, for a total transaction of $587,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,967,105.32. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,069 shares of company stock valued at $9,698,893. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.0%

CRM stock opened at $262.31 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a market cap of $250.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.85.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.416 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group set a $404.00 target price on shares of Salesforce and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.16.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.