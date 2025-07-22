Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total value of $9,497,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 325,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,066,115.49. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 473,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.33, for a total transaction of $125,739,356.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,188,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,132,574,604.75. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,224,641 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.3%

Broadcom stock opened at $284.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $290.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.17.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 88.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Broadcom from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Broadcom from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.08.

Get Our Latest Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.