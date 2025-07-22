Choreo LLC Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Choreo LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,586 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the first quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 48,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 47,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partnrs cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.87.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $165.86. 1,552,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,117,088. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.12. The firm has a market cap of $399.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

